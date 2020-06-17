454 West 54th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard doorman gym on-site laundry bbq/grill internet access yoga

Video appointments available just reach out to the listing agent to schedule a virtual showing. Don't worry, we're here to help you find your next home no matter what!



** Luxury in Hell's Kitchen * FULLY FURNISHED 2BD + Home Office/3BA with Private 456sqft Terrace, Generous Layout, Chef's Kitchen, Integrated Appliances with Breakfast Bar, Walk-In Closet, vented Washer/Dryer In-Unit, in a Pet-Friendly Full-Service Luxury Doorman Building with Fitness Center and On-Site Laundry ** 6 Month Term Being Offered



This is the perfect place to call home for a summer in NYC!



A beautiful, sun-filled home awaits you featuring a massive, private terrace and generous layout including a separate den/home office, king and queen-sized bedrooms, great closet space throughout, gorgeous chef's kitchen, and oversized windows. The spacious, open living room is partially furnished with a large, ultra-suede couch and there is an audiophile-grade stereo system as well as a 65" (LG-OLED 4K) television with all the expected bells and whistles.



The living room opens up to the massive private terrace, perfect for a morning cup of joe, mid-day yoga session, or your own outdoor-office oasis. The terrace is airy, secure, and private spanning ~456 square feet, and comes furnished with a cushioned 'L Shaped' couch (5 ft. by 10 feet) and a 12-foot dining table with 6 chairs and an electric barbecue grill.



The open kitchen, elegantly draped in rich mahogany and adjacent to the living room and separate dining area, has top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, including a Viking Gas Range and Stove, Viking convection microwave oven, dishwasher, and oversized breakfast bar.



The master bedroom is king-sized, boasts two large closets including a walk-in, en-suite master bathroom with soaking tub and two separate vanities, and tall windows that provide plenty of sunlight overlooking your private terrace. The second bedroom is queen-size, also boasts an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet, and includes a 50" (4K Ultra High Def) wall mounted TV. As a bonus, both bedrooms include memory foam mattresses (king and queen, respectively).



As if that isn't enough, this unit has a vented Washer and Dryer for modern convenience, high-speed wireless Internet throughout the apartment, and there are three separate heating and AC zones for the ultimate comfort. Heat, internet, electricity, and gas are all included in rent.



Griffin Court offers incredible amenities including an 8,00sqft courtyard, 24-hour doorman, state-of-the-art fitness center, live-in super, and on-site cold storage.



Enjoy a bite at countless restaurants, spend the day at Central Park, or venture around Columbus Circle. Located within close proximity to the A/C/E, B/D, N/R/W/Q, and 1 trains, where with you journey to first?