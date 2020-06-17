All apartments in New York
Find more places like 454 West 54th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
454 West 54th Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:40 AM

454 West 54th Street

454 West 54th Street · (716) 930-5802
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Hell's Kitchen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

454 West 54th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-E · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
yoga
Video appointments available just reach out to the listing agent to schedule a virtual showing. Don't worry, we're here to help you find your next home no matter what!

** Luxury in Hell's Kitchen * FULLY FURNISHED 2BD + Home Office/3BA with Private 456sqft Terrace, Generous Layout, Chef's Kitchen, Integrated Appliances with Breakfast Bar, Walk-In Closet, vented Washer/Dryer In-Unit, in a Pet-Friendly Full-Service Luxury Doorman Building with Fitness Center and On-Site Laundry ** 6 Month Term Being Offered

This is the perfect place to call home for a summer in NYC!

A beautiful, sun-filled home awaits you featuring a massive, private terrace and generous layout including a separate den/home office, king and queen-sized bedrooms, great closet space throughout, gorgeous chef's kitchen, and oversized windows. The spacious, open living room is partially furnished with a large, ultra-suede couch and there is an audiophile-grade stereo system as well as a 65" (LG-OLED 4K) television with all the expected bells and whistles.

The living room opens up to the massive private terrace, perfect for a morning cup of joe, mid-day yoga session, or your own outdoor-office oasis. The terrace is airy, secure, and private spanning ~456 square feet, and comes furnished with a cushioned 'L Shaped' couch (5 ft. by 10 feet) and a 12-foot dining table with 6 chairs and an electric barbecue grill.

The open kitchen, elegantly draped in rich mahogany and adjacent to the living room and separate dining area, has top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, including a Viking Gas Range and Stove, Viking convection microwave oven, dishwasher, and oversized breakfast bar.

The master bedroom is king-sized, boasts two large closets including a walk-in, en-suite master bathroom with soaking tub and two separate vanities, and tall windows that provide plenty of sunlight overlooking your private terrace. The second bedroom is queen-size, also boasts an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet, and includes a 50" (4K Ultra High Def) wall mounted TV. As a bonus, both bedrooms include memory foam mattresses (king and queen, respectively).

As if that isn't enough, this unit has a vented Washer and Dryer for modern convenience, high-speed wireless Internet throughout the apartment, and there are three separate heating and AC zones for the ultimate comfort. Heat, internet, electricity, and gas are all included in rent.

Griffin Court offers incredible amenities including an 8,00sqft courtyard, 24-hour doorman, state-of-the-art fitness center, live-in super, and on-site cold storage.

Enjoy a bite at countless restaurants, spend the day at Central Park, or venture around Columbus Circle. Located within close proximity to the A/C/E, B/D, N/R/W/Q, and 1 trains, where with you journey to first?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 454 West 54th Street have any available units?
454 West 54th Street has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 454 West 54th Street have?
Some of 454 West 54th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 454 West 54th Street currently offering any rent specials?
454 West 54th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 454 West 54th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 454 West 54th Street is pet friendly.
Does 454 West 54th Street offer parking?
No, 454 West 54th Street does not offer parking.
Does 454 West 54th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 454 West 54th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 454 West 54th Street have a pool?
No, 454 West 54th Street does not have a pool.
Does 454 West 54th Street have accessible units?
No, 454 West 54th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 454 West 54th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 454 West 54th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 454 West 54th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity