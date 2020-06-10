All apartments in New York
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:19 PM

45 Perry Street

45 Perry Street · (917) 575-3516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45 Perry Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$2,999

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
tennis court
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
media room
tennis court
Junior 1 studio: X- large sleeping area with dec fp, is separated by a partial wall from the living room. Apartment has hardwood floors, decorative exposed brick, a kitchen including D/W, split bathroom with shower and sink, sink and toilet, good storage in kitchen and large bedroom closet. Room for king size bed. Quiet-in back of building, with good east and north light. Only two flights up.Great West Village location - with easy walk to 1 train and the PATH train on Christopher Street, and short walk to West 4th stop with ACE,FBDV trains. Ideal location for all the W Vil treats - Magnolia Bakery, Saint Ambrose, many other watering spots, groceries, walk to theaters and movie houses, jazz clubs, the High-Line and the Whitney museum, and all that the Hudson River Park offers (bicycling, jogging, trapeze school, public tennis courts, boat rental, etc.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Perry Street have any available units?
45 Perry Street has a unit available for $2,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 Perry Street have?
Some of 45 Perry Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Perry Street currently offering any rent specials?
45 Perry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Perry Street pet-friendly?
No, 45 Perry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 45 Perry Street offer parking?
No, 45 Perry Street does not offer parking.
Does 45 Perry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Perry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Perry Street have a pool?
No, 45 Perry Street does not have a pool.
Does 45 Perry Street have accessible units?
No, 45 Perry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Perry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Perry Street has units with dishwashers.
