45 Perry Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities media room tennis court

Junior 1 studio: X- large sleeping area with dec fp, is separated by a partial wall from the living room. Apartment has hardwood floors, decorative exposed brick, a kitchen including D/W, split bathroom with shower and sink, sink and toilet, good storage in kitchen and large bedroom closet. Room for king size bed. Quiet-in back of building, with good east and north light. Only two flights up.Great West Village location - with easy walk to 1 train and the PATH train on Christopher Street, and short walk to West 4th stop with ACE,FBDV trains. Ideal location for all the W Vil treats - Magnolia Bakery, Saint Ambrose, many other watering spots, groceries, walk to theaters and movie houses, jazz clubs, the High-Line and the Whitney museum, and all that the Hudson River Park offers (bicycling, jogging, trapeze school, public tennis courts, boat rental, etc.)