Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning doorman

Video tours available.



Available furnished or empty.



Washer/dryer in unit, dishwasher, wine fridge, central HVAC, Viking stove and range, granite countertops and very quiet (back of the building, only adjacent building used for rug storage).



Recently renovated with a brand new bathroom, floors and Nest thermostat.



Park South Lofts offers a doorman, video intercom and private storage for rent (subject to availability).



Dimensions and square footage are estimates.