45 Beekman Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

WELCOME HOME! This Newly renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom with a home office is gut renovated and boasts Marble Tiles and brand new Fixtures. The apartment offers a Home Office, modern Open Kitchen with a Sit-down Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, Wine Cooler, Stained Hard Wood Floors, High Ceilings, extra large Windows offering great natural Light in this gorgeous Downtown Loft. The apartment is located in the heart of the financial district close to bars, restaurants and shopping and just steps away from the Fulton Street transportation hub. Don't miss this unit! contact me today.Virtual Tour: https://vr-tour.doublx.com/p/4N/?pid=5c61f561bf47a20010943e95&pk=1234&page=0