Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

100% NO FEE! XL True 3 bedroom 2 baths apartment with MASSIVE private Outdoor space. Very high ceilings, balconies in two of the bedrooms. Washer and Dryer in the unit. Very large living room. New custom renovations. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Marble bathrooms. MUST SEE!Prime Hell's Kitchen Location! Clean and updated walk-up building. Close to all the best restaurants, bars, and shops.Contact: JOSEPHEmail: Joseph@MRGnyc.com Cell: 212-979-1111Call/Text Anytime!!