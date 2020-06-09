All apartments in New York
Find more places like 447 West 43rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
447 West 43rd
Last updated April 23 2020 at 8:01 PM

447 West 43rd

447 West 43rd Street · (856) 905-8328
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Hell's Kitchen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

447 West 43rd Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This amazingly affordable one bedroom apartment can be found in the epicenter of the universe, buildings located in the Hell's Kitchen area have the world at their fingertips- restaurants, shopping, Times Square, the Highline, Columbus Circle, as well as multiple subway lines- all in close proximity to make for the dream city living. In this affordable one bedroom, you too can stay in the area where dreams are made and realized. Pictures of similar unit in the building. Come view this apartment- call, text, email, or message to schedule your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 447 West 43rd have any available units?
447 West 43rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 447 West 43rd currently offering any rent specials?
447 West 43rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 447 West 43rd pet-friendly?
No, 447 West 43rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 447 West 43rd offer parking?
No, 447 West 43rd does not offer parking.
Does 447 West 43rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 447 West 43rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 447 West 43rd have a pool?
No, 447 West 43rd does not have a pool.
Does 447 West 43rd have accessible units?
No, 447 West 43rd does not have accessible units.
Does 447 West 43rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 447 West 43rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 447 West 43rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 447 West 43rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 447 West 43rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity