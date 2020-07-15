All apartments in New York
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:33 AM

444 West 19th Street

444 West 19th Street · (212) 893-1734
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

444 West 19th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$6,990

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
lobby
Residence 305, has gorgeous lines, is luxurious and elegant. Available July 22nd! It's a two bedroom at the distinguished Chelsea Club, a luxury condominium on The High Line Park designed by Karl Fisher Architects and by cutting edge designer Andres Escobar. High ceilings, floor to ceiling windows with thermal glass, individually controlled heating and cooling systems, Brazilian sucupira hardwood floors throughout, 8' high frosted glass bedroom and bath doors accented by chrome lever handles and chrome hinges. Pre-wired for phone and cable. Bosch W/D. The generous kitchen offers Ged cucine Italian cabinets in high gloss white with quartz glass doors, Gaggenau range, oven, dishwasher, vent hood. Sub-zero refrigerator, statuario marble slab counters, Grohe fixtures. The modern baths offer thermostatic controls, rain heads and hand shower, pietra columbino stone counters and floors, back painted glass walls. Among the condominium amenities you will find fitness center featuring Life Fitness equipment, 24 hr. Concierge, Chelsea Club Lounge, rooftop sun terrace and state of the art security and communications systems. It has a sleek two story lobby in terrazo blanco and the elevator cabs are in leather and sapelli Mahogany with inset LCD's. At The High Line, numerous Art Galleries, the Chelsea Piers, Chelsea Market, renowned restaurants, the Hudson River Park, the sizzling Meat Packing District and subways, which add to an already self-conscious cutting neighborhood. Available Immediately. Owner/Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 West 19th Street have any available units?
444 West 19th Street has a unit available for $6,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 444 West 19th Street have?
Some of 444 West 19th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 West 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
444 West 19th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 West 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 444 West 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 444 West 19th Street offer parking?
Yes, 444 West 19th Street offers parking.
Does 444 West 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 444 West 19th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 West 19th Street have a pool?
No, 444 West 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 444 West 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 444 West 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 444 West 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 444 West 19th Street has units with dishwashers.
