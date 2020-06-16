All apartments in New York
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:13 PM

437 W 46TH St

437 West 46th Street · (347) 360-6758
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

437 West 46th Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-RW · Avail. now

$2,837

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
*No Broker Fee + 1 Month Free Rent*

Welcome to 437 W 46th Street, located in the heart of Hell's Kitchen.

Apartment Features:
- Queen Size Master Bedroom
- Smaller Room can fit a full size Bed
- Renovated Kitchen w. stainless steel appliances & DW.
- Wide Plank Hardwood Floors
- Heat and hot water included

Location Location !

With Columbus Circle to the north, Manhattans theater district to the east, Hudson Yards to the south, and the Hudson River to the west, you will find endless award winning restaurants, nightlife, art centers, shopping, and a countless number of other attractions nestled in between.
Close to major transportation hubs including the A/C/E, 1/2/3, N/Q/R, and S/7.

*Price advertised is net effective after 1 month free. Gross Rent is $3095*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 437 W 46TH St have any available units?
437 W 46TH St has a unit available for $2,837 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 437 W 46TH St have?
Some of 437 W 46TH St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 437 W 46TH St currently offering any rent specials?
437 W 46TH St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 W 46TH St pet-friendly?
No, 437 W 46TH St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 437 W 46TH St offer parking?
No, 437 W 46TH St does not offer parking.
Does 437 W 46TH St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 437 W 46TH St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 W 46TH St have a pool?
No, 437 W 46TH St does not have a pool.
Does 437 W 46TH St have accessible units?
No, 437 W 46TH St does not have accessible units.
Does 437 W 46TH St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 437 W 46TH St has units with dishwashers.
