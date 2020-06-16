437 W 46TH St

Amenities

*No Broker Fee + 1 Month Free Rent*



Welcome to 437 W 46th Street, located in the heart of Hell's Kitchen.



Apartment Features:

- Queen Size Master Bedroom

- Smaller Room can fit a full size Bed

- Renovated Kitchen w. stainless steel appliances & DW.

- Wide Plank Hardwood Floors

- Heat and hot water included



Location Location !



With Columbus Circle to the north, Manhattans theater district to the east, Hudson Yards to the south, and the Hudson River to the west, you will find endless award winning restaurants, nightlife, art centers, shopping, and a countless number of other attractions nestled in between.

Close to major transportation hubs including the A/C/E, 1/2/3, N/Q/R, and S/7.



*Price advertised is net effective after 1 month free. Gross Rent is $3095*