436 West 20th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Exquisite Historic Greek Revival 2 bedrooms/3 bathrooms Townhouse in Chelsea. Rarely available jaw-dropping luxurious private space on the 2nd floor, open exposure with incredible tree view, and enormous terraces. Prepare to be impressed from the moment you walk in. No expense has been spared to restore an abundance of historic charm and original details along with top of the line modern renovation.This stunner features Fireplace, Exposed brick, Original 10 inch wide Pine plank floors. Wide sash windows. High-foot ceilings. An open country style windowed kitchen with Carrara marble countertops and limitless built-in storage. Enjoy cooking and entertaining using high-end appliances. , washer dryer, access to a private balcony, walk-in closet and lots of beautiful character.. Large dining table and plenty of common living room space for relaxation and entertaining. Located in prime Chelsea within distance to: Chelsea Market, High Line park, Fine dining, West Village / Meatpacking District, Hudson River Park, running and biking path, Art galleries, Museums, high-end shops and so much more. Located on West 20th street on a Tree-lined block and a landscaped gardens of the General Theological Seminary just across. Please contact us today for a private tour. ScopeRealty6979