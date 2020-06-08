All apartments in New York
436 West 20th Street
436 West 20th Street

436 West 20th Street · (646) 334-6566
Location

436 West 20th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Exquisite Historic Greek Revival 2 bedrooms/3 bathrooms Townhouse in Chelsea. Rarely available jaw-dropping luxurious private space on the 2nd floor, open exposure with incredible tree view, and enormous terraces. Prepare to be impressed from the moment you walk in. No expense has been spared to restore an abundance of historic charm and original details along with top of the line modern renovation.This stunner features Fireplace, Exposed brick, Original 10 inch wide Pine plank floors. Wide sash windows. High-foot ceilings. An open country style windowed kitchen with Carrara marble countertops and limitless built-in storage. Enjoy cooking and entertaining using high-end appliances. , washer dryer, access to a private balcony, walk-in closet and lots of beautiful character.. Large dining table and plenty of common living room space for relaxation and entertaining. Located in prime Chelsea within distance to: Chelsea Market, High Line park, Fine dining, West Village / Meatpacking District, Hudson River Park, running and biking path, Art galleries, Museums, high-end shops and so much more. Located on West 20th street on a Tree-lined block and a landscaped gardens of the General Theological Seminary just across. Please contact us today for a private tour. ScopeRealty6979

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 West 20th Street have any available units?
436 West 20th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 436 West 20th Street have?
Some of 436 West 20th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 West 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
436 West 20th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 West 20th Street pet-friendly?
No, 436 West 20th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 436 West 20th Street offer parking?
No, 436 West 20th Street does not offer parking.
Does 436 West 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 436 West 20th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 West 20th Street have a pool?
No, 436 West 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 436 West 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 436 West 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 436 West 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 436 West 20th Street has units with dishwashers.
