Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:09 PM

435 East 76th Street

435 E 76th St · (212) 678-7216
Location

435 E 76th St, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2E · Avail. now

$3,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Immaculate Furnished 2 Bedroom Condo with Garden Views!This is a rare opportunity to rent a FURNISHED true two bedroom home in pristine condition at The Daniel Court Condominium. This spectacular apartment has a long list of features that include garden views, over-sized windows, an open granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, renovated marble bathroom, and beautiful hardwood floors.The Daniel Court is an intimate 8 story condominium with 28 units, part time doorman, laundry room, and a beautifully landscaped private courtyard.Immediate occupancy, furnished only, 1 year minimum lease term, pets and smoking are not permitted in this apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 East 76th Street have any available units?
435 East 76th Street has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 435 East 76th Street have?
Some of 435 East 76th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 East 76th Street currently offering any rent specials?
435 East 76th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 East 76th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 435 East 76th Street is pet friendly.
Does 435 East 76th Street offer parking?
Yes, 435 East 76th Street offers parking.
Does 435 East 76th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 East 76th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 East 76th Street have a pool?
No, 435 East 76th Street does not have a pool.
Does 435 East 76th Street have accessible units?
No, 435 East 76th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 435 East 76th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 435 East 76th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
