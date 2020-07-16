435 East 76th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard doorman on-site laundry parking garage

Immaculate Furnished 2 Bedroom Condo with Garden Views!This is a rare opportunity to rent a FURNISHED true two bedroom home in pristine condition at The Daniel Court Condominium. This spectacular apartment has a long list of features that include garden views, over-sized windows, an open granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, renovated marble bathroom, and beautiful hardwood floors.The Daniel Court is an intimate 8 story condominium with 28 units, part time doorman, laundry room, and a beautifully landscaped private courtyard.Immediate occupancy, furnished only, 1 year minimum lease term, pets and smoking are not permitted in this apartment.