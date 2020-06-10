All apartments in New York
432 West 52nd Street

432 W 52nd St · (212) 500-7065
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

432 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$5,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
playground
bbq/grill
bike storage
NO FEE! Please call or email us for a video walk through. 2A is a lovely 2 bedroom/2 bath condominium in the heart of Clinton between 9th and 10th Avenue. Eastern and southern exposures provide terrific mid-day light and the apartment is super quiet too. The gallery hallway entry way leads to a great room with an open chef's kitchen. There are rich white-oak floors and 9' ceilings. The kitchen features built in high end appliances, lacquer cabinetry, an island and Caesar-stone counter tops. Beautiful built ins have been added perfectly matching the existing cabinetry and providing extra counter space and storage throughout the apartment. The bedrooms are split offering maximum privacy. The large master suite with 2 exposures and an en-suite bathroom featuring Kohler & Toto fixtures, a walk-in glass shower and radiant floor heat. The 2nd bathroom has a deep soaking tub. There is a Washer & Dryer and climate controlled central air-conditioning throughout the home. 432 West 52nd Street is loaded with amenities. The building has a Doorman 7am to 11pm Monday through Friday and 8am -5pm on Weekends. There is also a Superintendent and a full staff of handymen and porters. An incredible 4200sf landscaped roof deck with 360 degree views of Manhattan is ideal for relaxing and/or entertaining open year round. There is a grill, plenty of seating and even an outdoor shower. Additional building amenities include a fitness center, residents lounge, laundry room, elevator and bicycle storage room. The unit is wired for both Verizon Fios & Spectrum. 432 West 52nd Street is between 9th and 10th Avenue and was converted to condos and sold in 2015. There are 55 homes and the building is pet-friendly. Hells Kitchen/Clinton/Midtown West has emerged as one of NYCs brightest neighborhoods. Food lovers have stellar dining options along 9th and 10th Avenues and numerous gourmet and standard food stores. Parks (including Central Park and the Hudson River Park), playgrounds and dog runs are only blocks away. The lights of Broadway and the finest shopping (including Columbus Circle) are minutes away. And with numerous subway lines and buses nearby commuting from 432 West 52nd is a breeze.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 West 52nd Street have any available units?
432 West 52nd Street has a unit available for $5,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 432 West 52nd Street have?
Some of 432 West 52nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 West 52nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
432 West 52nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 West 52nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 432 West 52nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 432 West 52nd Street offer parking?
No, 432 West 52nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 432 West 52nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 432 West 52nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 West 52nd Street have a pool?
No, 432 West 52nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 432 West 52nd Street have accessible units?
No, 432 West 52nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 432 West 52nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 432 West 52nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
