NO FEE! Please call or email us for a video walk through. 2A is a lovely 2 bedroom/2 bath condominium in the heart of Clinton between 9th and 10th Avenue. Eastern and southern exposures provide terrific mid-day light and the apartment is super quiet too. The gallery hallway entry way leads to a great room with an open chef's kitchen. There are rich white-oak floors and 9' ceilings. The kitchen features built in high end appliances, lacquer cabinetry, an island and Caesar-stone counter tops. Beautiful built ins have been added perfectly matching the existing cabinetry and providing extra counter space and storage throughout the apartment. The bedrooms are split offering maximum privacy. The large master suite with 2 exposures and an en-suite bathroom featuring Kohler & Toto fixtures, a walk-in glass shower and radiant floor heat. The 2nd bathroom has a deep soaking tub. There is a Washer & Dryer and climate controlled central air-conditioning throughout the home. 432 West 52nd Street is loaded with amenities. The building has a Doorman 7am to 11pm Monday through Friday and 8am -5pm on Weekends. There is also a Superintendent and a full staff of handymen and porters. An incredible 4200sf landscaped roof deck with 360 degree views of Manhattan is ideal for relaxing and/or entertaining open year round. There is a grill, plenty of seating and even an outdoor shower. Additional building amenities include a fitness center, residents lounge, laundry room, elevator and bicycle storage room. The unit is wired for both Verizon Fios & Spectrum. 432 West 52nd Street is between 9th and 10th Avenue and was converted to condos and sold in 2015. There are 55 homes and the building is pet-friendly. Hells Kitchen/Clinton/Midtown West has emerged as one of NYCs brightest neighborhoods. Food lovers have stellar dining options along 9th and 10th Avenues and numerous gourmet and standard food stores. Parks (including Central Park and the Hudson River Park), playgrounds and dog runs are only blocks away. The lights of Broadway and the finest shopping (including Columbus Circle) are minutes away. And with numerous subway lines and buses nearby commuting from 432 West 52nd is a breeze.