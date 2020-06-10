All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020

428 West 46th Street

428 West 46th Street · (917) 363-5376
Location

428 West 46th Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
One of NYC's most premier locations!

Large & comfortable studio apartment located in walk up building, just 3 short flights up.
This beautiful studio apartment is in excellent condition with every convenience right outside your door. There are hardwood floors throughout with charming exposed brick accents. The large living area features lots of natural light via two large windows and AC unit included too.

The separate kitchen area features a cooking stove with oven and refrigerato. A large WALK IN closet off the living area has ample room for both hanging and storage. The bathroom is beautifully renovated with a large tub and separate dressing/storage area.

Located in a well-maintained building and steps from endless options for dining & nightlife, shopping, public transportation and more.

46th St. and 9th Ave. A few short blocks from everything you love about the city: Theater District, Restaurant Row, Times Square, Rockefeller Center, Central Park, Dining.

Subway access to A,E,C,N,R,Q,W,S,7,1&9 trains - 2 blocks away,No Board Approval needed. One of NYC's most premier locations!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 West 46th Street have any available units?
428 West 46th Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 428 West 46th Street have?
Some of 428 West 46th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 428 West 46th Street currently offering any rent specials?
428 West 46th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 West 46th Street pet-friendly?
No, 428 West 46th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 428 West 46th Street offer parking?
No, 428 West 46th Street does not offer parking.
Does 428 West 46th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 428 West 46th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 West 46th Street have a pool?
No, 428 West 46th Street does not have a pool.
Does 428 West 46th Street have accessible units?
No, 428 West 46th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 428 West 46th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 428 West 46th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
