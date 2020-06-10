428 West 46th Street

Amenities

One of NYC's most premier locations!



Large & comfortable studio apartment located in walk up building, just 3 short flights up.

This beautiful studio apartment is in excellent condition with every convenience right outside your door. There are hardwood floors throughout with charming exposed brick accents. The large living area features lots of natural light via two large windows and AC unit included too.



The separate kitchen area features a cooking stove with oven and refrigerato. A large WALK IN closet off the living area has ample room for both hanging and storage. The bathroom is beautifully renovated with a large tub and separate dressing/storage area.



Located in a well-maintained building and steps from endless options for dining & nightlife, shopping, public transportation and more.



46th St. and 9th Ave. A few short blocks from everything you love about the city: Theater District, Restaurant Row, Times Square, Rockefeller Center, Central Park, Dining.



Subway access to A,E,C,N,R,Q,W,S,7,1&9 trains - 2 blocks away,No Board Approval needed. One of NYC's most premier locations!



