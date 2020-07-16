All apartments in New York
New York, NY
427 West 147th Street
Last updated July 5 2020 at 7:04 AM

427 West 147th Street

427 West 147th Street · (917) 402-4833
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

427 West 147th Street, New York, NY 10031
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1180 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in New York. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and storage. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $2,750/month rent. $2,750 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Mr. Hamilton at 917-402-4833 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 West 147th Street have any available units?
427 West 147th Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 West 147th Street have?
Some of 427 West 147th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 West 147th Street currently offering any rent specials?
427 West 147th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 West 147th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 427 West 147th Street is pet friendly.
Does 427 West 147th Street offer parking?
No, 427 West 147th Street does not offer parking.
Does 427 West 147th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 427 West 147th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 West 147th Street have a pool?
No, 427 West 147th Street does not have a pool.
Does 427 West 147th Street have accessible units?
No, 427 West 147th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 427 West 147th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 427 West 147th Street has units with dishwashers.
