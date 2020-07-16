427 West 147th Street

Amenities
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in New York. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and storage. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $2,750/month rent. $2,750 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Mr. Hamilton at 917-402-4833 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.