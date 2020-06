Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This two bedroom one bathroom is a FLOOR THROUGH apartment. It has two entrances in the hallway. One entrance is to the living room + a bedroom and the other entrance is to the other bedroom. It is a railroad apartment but less intrusive because you don't have to disturb your roommate and walk through his room to get to necessarily get to your room. You can just walk in through the hallway.



The living room is huge with enough room for a dining table. The kitchen is not updated but its very large and has a window.



This is a great deal for anyone looking to share an apartment inexpensively.



Pets are allowed case by case.



Close to great restaurants and nightlife only one block from the subway.