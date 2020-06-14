425 West 24th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Residence 1E is located in the heart of the vibrant West Chelsea neighborhood. This home is a charming duplex with a townhouse feel to it. Upon entry into the apartment are an open kitchen with an eat-in breakfast nook, plenty of cabinet space, and well-maintained appliances. Also on the first floor is a very large living room that is perfect for entertaining and can seat up to 10 people. The first floor also features the first full bathroom. Down the spiral staircase, you will find the master and guest bedrooms which both have a ton of closet space and can easily fit King and Queen beds. There is also a full-sized bathroom in the hallway on this level. Located just minutes from Chelsea Piers, Hudson River Parkway, and the much anticipated Hudson Yards, this is truly an amazing apartment and a special place to call home. Nearby subway lines include the C and E train.