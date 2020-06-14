All apartments in New York
Find more places like 425 West 24th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
425 West 24th Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:36 AM

425 West 24th Street

425 West 24th Street · (212) 381-2679
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

425 West 24th Street, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1E · Avail. now

$4,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Residence 1E is located in the heart of the vibrant West Chelsea neighborhood. This home is a charming duplex with a townhouse feel to it. Upon entry into the apartment are an open kitchen with an eat-in breakfast nook, plenty of cabinet space, and well-maintained appliances. Also on the first floor is a very large living room that is perfect for entertaining and can seat up to 10 people. The first floor also features the first full bathroom. Down the spiral staircase, you will find the master and guest bedrooms which both have a ton of closet space and can easily fit King and Queen beds. There is also a full-sized bathroom in the hallway on this level. Located just minutes from Chelsea Piers, Hudson River Parkway, and the much anticipated Hudson Yards, this is truly an amazing apartment and a special place to call home. Nearby subway lines include the C and E train.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 West 24th Street have any available units?
425 West 24th Street has a unit available for $4,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 425 West 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
425 West 24th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 West 24th Street pet-friendly?
No, 425 West 24th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 425 West 24th Street offer parking?
No, 425 West 24th Street does not offer parking.
Does 425 West 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 West 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 West 24th Street have a pool?
No, 425 West 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 425 West 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 425 West 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 425 West 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 West 24th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 425 West 24th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 West 24th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 425 West 24th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity