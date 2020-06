425 W BROADWAY

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

BEST DEAL IN SOHO, ELEVATOR PREWAR BUILDING, PRIME LOCATION, OFFERED WITH NO BROKER'S FEE TO CLIENTS DIRECTLY.EXTRA LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH TWO EXPOSURES COULD FLEX TO HAVE A SECOND ROOM WITH WINDOWS ON BOTH AREAS.KING SIZE BEDROOM WITH 2 LARGE CLOSETSVERY LARGE WINDOWED KITCHEN WITH NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, INCLUDING DISHWASHER, LOTS OF COUNTER SPACE AND CABINETS, OPEN TO THE LIVING AREA, GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING.LARGE WINDOWED TILED BATH WITH FULL SIZE TUB, RECENTLY RENOVATED.AMPLE VESTIBULE, COULD BE SET UP AS DINNING AREA OR OFFICE.A REALLY GREAT DEAL IN THE MOST LOOKED AFTER DOWNTOWN AREA, TRENDY SOHO, IN THE MIDDLE OF THE BEST SHOPPING AND DINING OF NYC.SHOWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.BROKERS WELCOME!!!ONE MONTH FREE ON AN 18 MONTH LEASE!! QLI78011