Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry

Available SHORT or LONG TERM (3 months minimum and up to 24 months)WATCH a Video of the Apartment HERE: https://youtu.be/_L9Gk_AHeT0*** EMAIL ME for a Video Tour of the Building Common Areas! ***Your Own BALCONY and a Common ROOF-DECK await in this Sunny and Spacious High Floor One bedroom apartment located in an elevator / laundry building on East 10th Street in the East Village.- The apartment features a renovated kitchen with new wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.- The living room is spacious and gives you plenty of space to entertain. The bedroom easily accommodates a queen sized bed with space to spare.- There's also windows in every room for tons of natural light. South Facing!- HUGE rooftop deck with 360 degree views of the Manhattan skyline.- Fantastic location surrounded by some of the city's hottest restaurants and nightlife spots.- Laundry in Building!- Pets are OK!- Guarantors are OK! * We work with TheGuarantors as well!CALL, TEXT or EMAIL for more information!