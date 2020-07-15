All apartments in New York
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:00 PM

423 East 75th Street

423 East 75th Street · No Longer Available
Location

423 East 75th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pool
microwave
Upper East Side True 1BD/1BA with Windowed Kitchen, Full Size Appliances, Hardwood Floors, Spacious Living Room and Laundry in Building

This 1 bedroom home features sprawling hardwood floors, a windowed kitchen with full-size appliances including and microwave, a spacious living room, tall windows in each room, and oversized bathroom. The bedroom is queen-sized and has its own double sized closet! Onsite laundry room for added convenience.

Located just down the block from John Jay Park (which has a public swimming pool), Close to Q and 6 trains, and some of the best bars, restaurants, and shopping Manhattan has to offer.
This apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please ask the leasing agent for more information on Rhino.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

