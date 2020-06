Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible doorman elevator bike storage

Welcome to your new home for the New Year. Spacious naturally sun drenched brand new never lived in before one-bedroom apartment with a balcony. Kitchen features modern quarts counter tops and custom cabinets. The bathroom is fitted with upscale finishes, fixtures, and extra storage. High ceilings and hardwood floors run throughout with the floor-to-ceiling windows boasting tremendous light. The 2 large closets in the apartment provide your new home plenty of storage space. This apartment is a unique gem and a must see before you end your search!!Contact Andreas Kambanis for a private showing. By appointments only. CELL: 917-731-1729EMAIL: Andreas@bouklisgroup.com Bouklis194238