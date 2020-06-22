413 Grand Street

Amenities

August 1 occupancy. This spacious true three bedroom boasts a large open living/dining and triple exposures! The windowed kitchen has been opened to the living room and features a large custom dining bar, beautiful Caesar stone counters, an abundance of rich wood cabinetry, a suite of stainless appliances, and a huge walk-in pantry. Many custom details throughout including built-in wall units, soffit lighting, closet systems, and living room window seat. Main bath features a deep soaking tub with Grohe shower, pedestal sink and recessed mirrored medicine cabinet. Master windowed bath has a custom glass enclosed rain style shower stall, 2 drawer vanity, and additional storage. All of the bedrooms are nicely proportioned and two have double exposures for excellent light and air. The large master suite also features a deep walk-in closet. This home has undergone a thorough and thoughtful full renovation.



The Seward Park Co-op features 2 private parks with playground/water park, fully equipped gym, 24 hour lobby attendant/security, and on-site management and maintenance. 1 block to F train at East Broadway or 2.5 blocks to F/J/M & Z at Delancey/Essex. M14A bus stops right at the building. Essex Crossing nearby with Trader Joe's (right across the street!), Regal Cinemas, Market Line, New Essex Street Market and more. No pets and non-smokers per owners.