All apartments in New York
Find more places like 413 Grand Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
413 Grand Street
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:06 AM

413 Grand Street

413 Grand Street · (212) 381-6510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

413 Grand Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit F1301 · Avail. now

$5,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
playground
garage
lobby
August 1 occupancy. This spacious true three bedroom boasts a large open living/dining and triple exposures! The windowed kitchen has been opened to the living room and features a large custom dining bar, beautiful Caesar stone counters, an abundance of rich wood cabinetry, a suite of stainless appliances, and a huge walk-in pantry. Many custom details throughout including built-in wall units, soffit lighting, closet systems, and living room window seat. Main bath features a deep soaking tub with Grohe shower, pedestal sink and recessed mirrored medicine cabinet. Master windowed bath has a custom glass enclosed rain style shower stall, 2 drawer vanity, and additional storage. All of the bedrooms are nicely proportioned and two have double exposures for excellent light and air. The large master suite also features a deep walk-in closet. This home has undergone a thorough and thoughtful full renovation.

The Seward Park Co-op features 2 private parks with playground/water park, fully equipped gym, 24 hour lobby attendant/security, and on-site management and maintenance. 1 block to F train at East Broadway or 2.5 blocks to F/J/M & Z at Delancey/Essex. M14A bus stops right at the building. Essex Crossing nearby with Trader Joe's (right across the street!), Regal Cinemas, Market Line, New Essex Street Market and more. No pets and non-smokers per owners.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Grand Street have any available units?
413 Grand Street has a unit available for $5,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 Grand Street have?
Some of 413 Grand Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Grand Street currently offering any rent specials?
413 Grand Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Grand Street pet-friendly?
No, 413 Grand Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 413 Grand Street offer parking?
Yes, 413 Grand Street does offer parking.
Does 413 Grand Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Grand Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Grand Street have a pool?
No, 413 Grand Street does not have a pool.
Does 413 Grand Street have accessible units?
No, 413 Grand Street does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Grand Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 Grand Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 413 Grand Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
2 Cooper Square
2 Cooper Square
New York, NY 10003
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity