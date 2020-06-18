All apartments in New York
411 East 12th Street
411 East 12th Street

411 East 12th Street · (917) 400-8226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
411 East 12th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
This is a renovated 2 bedroom with lovely hardwood floors & exposed brick. It features a newly renovated granite kitchen, gray glass tile bath, dishwasher, washer/dryer and wine cooler. Available for July 1st occupancy. Conveniently located just two blocks from the L train at 14th Street and close the 14th Street and 1st Avenue bus lines and just steps from great downtown restaurants and nightlife.Please call for access. Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation, not an indication of size or layout. Safdie1098

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 411 East 12th Street have any available units?
411 East 12th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 East 12th Street have?
Some of 411 East 12th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 East 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
411 East 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 East 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 411 East 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 411 East 12th Street offer parking?
No, 411 East 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 411 East 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 East 12th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 East 12th Street have a pool?
No, 411 East 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 411 East 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 411 East 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 411 East 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 East 12th Street has units with dishwashers.
