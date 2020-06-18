411 East 12th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

This is a renovated 2 bedroom with lovely hardwood floors & exposed brick. It features a newly renovated granite kitchen, gray glass tile bath, dishwasher, washer/dryer and wine cooler. Available for July 1st occupancy. Conveniently located just two blocks from the L train at 14th Street and close the 14th Street and 1st Avenue bus lines and just steps from great downtown restaurants and nightlife.Please call for access. Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation, not an indication of size or layout. Safdie1098