New York, NY
410 West End Avenue
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:09 PM

410 West End Avenue

410 West End Avenue · (646) 679-4062
Location

410 West End Avenue, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 5-C · Avail. now

$1,800

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Prime UWS address right around the corner from Riverside Park, subways, grocery stores, and plethora of restaurants. Located in a well maintained elevator building with live-in super, this renovated studio boasts a brand new kitchen, spacious bathroom, and ample closet space. Hardwood floors through and 10ft ceilings. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 West End Avenue have any available units?
410 West End Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 410 West End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
410 West End Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 West End Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 410 West End Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 410 West End Avenue offer parking?
No, 410 West End Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 410 West End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 West End Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 West End Avenue have a pool?
No, 410 West End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 410 West End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 410 West End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 410 West End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 West End Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 West End Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 West End Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
