410 West End Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

Prime UWS address right around the corner from Riverside Park, subways, grocery stores, and plethora of restaurants. Located in a well maintained elevator building with live-in super, this renovated studio boasts a brand new kitchen, spacious bathroom, and ample closet space. Hardwood floors through and 10ft ceilings. Sorry no pets.,Prime UWS address right around the corner from Riverside Park, subways, grocery stores, and plethora of restaurants. Located in a well maintained elevator building with live-in super, this renovated studio boasts a brand new kitchen, spacious bathroom, and ample closet space. Hardwood floors through and 10ft ceilings. Sorry no pets.