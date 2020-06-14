All apartments in New York
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:19 PM

41 John Street

41 John Street · (646) 624-9373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

41 John Street, New York, NY 10038
Financial District

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
LIVE/WORK LOFT Beautifully renovated with 250sf PRIVATE DECK. Unit has a pass through chef's kitchen with black granite and maple cabinets, large walk-in closet, washer/dryer, central air and heat. This is a floor through unit with both northern and southern exposures and gets good light...Low-rise elevator building with access to roof deck and an on-site super. Located in the Financial District near Fulton St stations, close to World Trade Center, South Sea Seaport, St. Pauls chapel and the 4-5, 2-3, N-R and J-Z subway lines Norris10251

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 John Street have any available units?
41 John Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 John Street have?
Some of 41 John Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 John Street currently offering any rent specials?
41 John Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 John Street pet-friendly?
No, 41 John Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 41 John Street offer parking?
No, 41 John Street does not offer parking.
Does 41 John Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41 John Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 John Street have a pool?
No, 41 John Street does not have a pool.
Does 41 John Street have accessible units?
No, 41 John Street does not have accessible units.
Does 41 John Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 John Street has units with dishwashers.
