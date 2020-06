Amenities

The Impala Condominium is a full service building located close to Carl Shurtz Park. This is a 24th floor two bedroom, two bathroom with excellent closet space and beautiful city views. The apartment gets fantastic light and offers hardwood floors (carpeted bedrooms) , crown moldings and a washer/dryer in the apartment. The Impala has a 24 hour doorman and concierge as well as a fitness center and garden. Sorry no pets allowed