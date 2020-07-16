404 East 66th Street

Amenities

Welcome to The Hardenbrook House



This light filled studio apartment has it all. Enjoy the wall of windows with open city views, hardwood floors, open beautifully renovated kitchen with granite counters & top of the line appliances, renovated marble bath, dressing room & tons of closets (including 1 cedar).

The apartment also comes with a murphy bed in a beautiful wood cabinet with storage.



The Hardenbrook House is a full service doorman building with live in super, laundry and bike room & garage. Close to transportation, restaurants & neighborhood amenities. This rental does require a board package.