Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:47 AM

404 East 66th Street

404 East 66th Street · (917) 648-7963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

404 East 66th Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 11B · Avail. now

$2,695

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
bike storage
garage
Welcome to The Hardenbrook House

This light filled studio apartment has it all. Enjoy the wall of windows with open city views, hardwood floors, open beautifully renovated kitchen with granite counters & top of the line appliances, renovated marble bath, dressing room & tons of closets (including 1 cedar).
The apartment also comes with a murphy bed in a beautiful wood cabinet with storage.

The Hardenbrook House is a full service doorman building with live in super, laundry and bike room & garage. Close to transportation, restaurants & neighborhood amenities. This rental does require a board package.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 East 66th Street have any available units?
404 East 66th Street has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 East 66th Street have?
Some of 404 East 66th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 East 66th Street currently offering any rent specials?
404 East 66th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 East 66th Street pet-friendly?
No, 404 East 66th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 404 East 66th Street offer parking?
Yes, 404 East 66th Street offers parking.
Does 404 East 66th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 East 66th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 East 66th Street have a pool?
No, 404 East 66th Street does not have a pool.
Does 404 East 66th Street have accessible units?
No, 404 East 66th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 404 East 66th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 East 66th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
