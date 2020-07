Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym

Beautiful and spacious apartment near downtown - Property Id: 177760



Brand New True two Bedroom Two bathroom in the Heart of the West Side. This unit is updated with stainless steel appliances and marble throughout the apartment.



This building is close to markets, restaurants, transportation and more.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/400-w-37th-st-new-york-ny-unit-12l/177760

Property Id 177760



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5975613)