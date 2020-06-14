Amenities

Virtual Showings are Available on Request.This exquisite Penthouse One at the world-renowned 400 Park Avenue South is now available for rent. This "one of a kind", full-floor, double living room, private exterior terrace, four-bedroom, five and a half bathroom residence is located on the top floor of the architecturally striking glass tower designed by Christian de Portzamparc, situated in fashionable Nomad neighborhood of Manhattan.The penthouse has spectacular 360-degree views of New York City and is the only apartment on the top floor of the high-rise building. The living room is significant in size to accommodate very large parties and is composed of two areas, which can be set up as a formal living room and family room or a formal dining room.The master bedroom suite is located in a separate wing of the apartment. It features mesmerizing views of the Midtown and East River, two marble bathrooms, and four closets.The three additional bedrooms are very generous in size and are located along the Southern side of the property. Each bedroom features unobstructed city and water views, plenty of closets and en suite bathrooms.The penthouse features a private outdoor terrace of about 1,000 square feet with breathtaking views, creating an additional outdoor room to be enjoyed.The residence has 2 entrances, which is very important for the property of this size, allowing an additional way of access to the bedrooms without passing through the main living room. It has a separate laundry room and an additional pantry room next to the kitchen and secondary entrance.The apartment features high-end finishes, oak floors, high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, ample closet space, and marble bathrooms. The kitchen features custom-designed Pedini glass-faced cabinetry, quartzite countertops, Miele appliances. Marble countertops and heated limestone floors in bathrooms. Washer and dryer are in the apartment.This five star, full-service condominium offers unparalleled service to it