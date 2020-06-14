All apartments in New York
Location

400 Park Avenue South, New York, NY 10016
NoMad

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$39,900

4 Bed · 6 Bath · 4020 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
Virtual Showings are Available on Request.This exquisite Penthouse One at the world-renowned 400 Park Avenue South is now available for rent. This "one of a kind", full-floor, double living room, private exterior terrace, four-bedroom, five and a half bathroom residence is located on the top floor of the architecturally striking glass tower designed by Christian de Portzamparc, situated in fashionable Nomad neighborhood of Manhattan.The penthouse has spectacular 360-degree views of New York City and is the only apartment on the top floor of the high-rise building. The living room is significant in size to accommodate very large parties and is composed of two areas, which can be set up as a formal living room and family room or a formal dining room.The master bedroom suite is located in a separate wing of the apartment. It features mesmerizing views of the Midtown and East River, two marble bathrooms, and four closets.The three additional bedrooms are very generous in size and are located along the Southern side of the property. Each bedroom features unobstructed city and water views, plenty of closets and en suite bathrooms.The penthouse features a private outdoor terrace of about 1,000 square feet with breathtaking views, creating an additional outdoor room to be enjoyed.The residence has 2 entrances, which is very important for the property of this size, allowing an additional way of access to the bedrooms without passing through the main living room. It has a separate laundry room and an additional pantry room next to the kitchen and secondary entrance.The apartment features high-end finishes, oak floors, high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, ample closet space, and marble bathrooms. The kitchen features custom-designed Pedini glass-faced cabinetry, quartzite countertops, Miele appliances. Marble countertops and heated limestone floors in bathrooms. Washer and dryer are in the apartment.This five star, full-service condominium offers unparalleled service to it

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Park Avenue South have any available units?
400 Park Avenue South has a unit available for $39,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 Park Avenue South have?
Some of 400 Park Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Park Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
400 Park Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Park Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 400 Park Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 400 Park Avenue South offer parking?
No, 400 Park Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 400 Park Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 Park Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Park Avenue South have a pool?
Yes, 400 Park Avenue South has a pool.
Does 400 Park Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 400 Park Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Park Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Park Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
