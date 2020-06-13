All apartments in New York
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:32 PM

400 East 85th Street

400 East 85th Street · (212) 521-5765
Location

400 East 85th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 8K · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
doorman
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
garage
Elegantly FURNISHED 1-Bedroom, available for 6-12 months. This beautiful home is rare and ready-to-go. Fully equipped, completely renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, microwave, and under cabinet lighting. Double exposure to the north and east from the bedroom. Excellent closet space and built in storage throughout. Tastefully decorated with both antique and modern pieces, and complemented by a subtle palette of warm and relaxing tones, this stunning residence will not disappoint. Heat and hot water included. Please note: No Pets and no smoking in the apartment. This distinctive, well-maintained and immaculate full service co-op building has both a responsive staff and a quick board approval process. Close to public transportation. Very convenient location, nearby great restaurants, shopping, and all neighborhood amenities. Close proximity to the MET, Central Park or Carl Schurz Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 East 85th Street have any available units?
400 East 85th Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 East 85th Street have?
Some of 400 East 85th Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 East 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
400 East 85th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 East 85th Street pet-friendly?
No, 400 East 85th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 400 East 85th Street offer parking?
Yes, 400 East 85th Street does offer parking.
Does 400 East 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 East 85th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 East 85th Street have a pool?
No, 400 East 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 400 East 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 400 East 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 400 East 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 East 85th Street has units with dishwashers.
