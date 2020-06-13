400 East 85th Street

Amenities

Elegantly FURNISHED 1-Bedroom, available for 6-12 months. This beautiful home is rare and ready-to-go. Fully equipped, completely renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, microwave, and under cabinet lighting. Double exposure to the north and east from the bedroom. Excellent closet space and built in storage throughout. Tastefully decorated with both antique and modern pieces, and complemented by a subtle palette of warm and relaxing tones, this stunning residence will not disappoint. Heat and hot water included. Please note: No Pets and no smoking in the apartment. This distinctive, well-maintained and immaculate full service co-op building has both a responsive staff and a quick board approval process. Close to public transportation. Very convenient location, nearby great restaurants, shopping, and all neighborhood amenities. Close proximity to the MET, Central Park or Carl Schurz Park.