Medical office located on the ground floor of a residential condominium with separate street entrance. West 72nd Street has ample foot traffic with excellent opportunity for business exposure. Currently built as a dental office but the space can be adapted to any medical specialty. Located proximate to excellent transportation options and only a half block from Central Park. Space includes 5 operatories, 2 office/consults, and waiting/reception area.