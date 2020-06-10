All apartments in New York
40 East 94th Street
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:05 AM

40 East 94th Street

40 East 94th Street · (212) 360-2556
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

40 East 94th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17F · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
Massive Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom with Gorgeous Views in One of the Most Desirable Condo Buildings in Carnegie Hill!This Apartment Features Oversized Windows, Hardwood Floors, Marble Bathrooms, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, and More! This Apartment Also Has Great Closet Space, With a Massive Walk-in Closet in the Front Hallway, and Tons of Light.The Building Features a 24-hour Concierge and Doorman, a State-of-the-Art Fitness Center, Bike Storage, Parking Available, and an Amazing Rooftop Terrace with a Stunning View. The Building is also Conveniently Located Near Major Transportation as well as Tons of Shops and Restaurants and Right by Central Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 East 94th Street have any available units?
40 East 94th Street has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 East 94th Street have?
Some of 40 East 94th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 East 94th Street currently offering any rent specials?
40 East 94th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 East 94th Street pet-friendly?
No, 40 East 94th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 40 East 94th Street offer parking?
Yes, 40 East 94th Street does offer parking.
Does 40 East 94th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 East 94th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 East 94th Street have a pool?
No, 40 East 94th Street does not have a pool.
Does 40 East 94th Street have accessible units?
No, 40 East 94th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 40 East 94th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 East 94th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
