All apartments in New York
Find more places like 391 Convent Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
391 Convent Avenue
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:20 PM

391 Convent Avenue

391 Convent Avenue · (917) 280-5971
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

391 Convent Avenue, New York, NY 10031
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,145

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Fully renovated Floor Thru Brownstone! Convent Ave!
Prime Convent Ave! This floor thru Duplex 2 queen size bedrooms plus recreation room that can be used as 3rd bedroom, is in a gorgeous brownstone on the loveliest block of Hamilton Highest. Walk underneath the Dogwood trees on Convent Ave. to the front door of this charming Brownstone With 9 Foot ceilings, a marble bathroom, stainless steel kitchen appliances with granite countertop, large closet space, private garden, brick wall, bright apartment with West & East exposures, 4 giant windows overlooking the Spring Bloom this is the perfect brownstone home. This will not last!
Well maintained Townhouse building.
Step from the A,B,C,D Subway lines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 391 Convent Avenue have any available units?
391 Convent Avenue has a unit available for $3,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 391 Convent Avenue have?
Some of 391 Convent Avenue's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 391 Convent Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
391 Convent Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 391 Convent Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 391 Convent Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 391 Convent Avenue offer parking?
No, 391 Convent Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 391 Convent Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 391 Convent Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 391 Convent Avenue have a pool?
No, 391 Convent Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 391 Convent Avenue have accessible units?
No, 391 Convent Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 391 Convent Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 391 Convent Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 391 Convent Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity