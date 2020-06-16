391 Convent Avenue

Amenities

Fully renovated Floor Thru Brownstone! Convent Ave!

Prime Convent Ave! This floor thru Duplex 2 queen size bedrooms plus recreation room that can be used as 3rd bedroom, is in a gorgeous brownstone on the loveliest block of Hamilton Highest. Walk underneath the Dogwood trees on Convent Ave. to the front door of this charming Brownstone With 9 Foot ceilings, a marble bathroom, stainless steel kitchen appliances with granite countertop, large closet space, private garden, brick wall, bright apartment with West & East exposures, 4 giant windows overlooking the Spring Bloom this is the perfect brownstone home. This will not last!

Well maintained Townhouse building.

Step from the A,B,C,D Subway lines.