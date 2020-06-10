All apartments in New York
Find more places like 390 West End Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
390 West End Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:32 PM

390 West End Avenue

390 West End Ave. · (212) 588-5681
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

390 West End Ave., New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 2LM · Avail. now

$45,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 8 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
sauna
This impeccable grand residence is the largest renovated home ever offered for sale at the historic, landmarked Apthorp Apartments. Elias Associate, one of New York Spaces top 50 design firms of 2016, executed the renovation incorporating the highest level of detailed millwork and finishes, which complement the grand scale of The Apthorp architecture. Noteworthy features include soaring ceiling heights, new oversized windows and floors of American Oak hardwood plank with decorative mahogany inlay throughout the apartment. All the hardware and fixtures were sourced from the most exclusive vendors. From the formal foyer that retains the original Apthorp marble and stone mosaic floor, there are entrances leading to the library, the Parlor, a powder room and master suite. The palatial library faces the beautifully landscaped interior courtyard. It is fitted with custom carved millwork in mahogany and elm burl and its fireplace mantle is of carved Pietra Serena Limestone with marble inset. Serenity fills the master suite. In the bedroom along with the satin lacquer finish millwork, is a Chesney carved marble mantle, his and her marble baths with adjoining exquisitely fitted dressing areas, a built in refrigerator and sink as well as a sitting room. Original Apthorp style is again found in the Parlor. Along with a Chesney carved marble mantle there are two entrances leading to the Great Room that are fitted with mahogany doors in the style of the original Apthorp doors. Mahogany paneling and a wall of custom cabinetry with faux shagreen accents provide abundant storage in the huge 33'7" Great Room. A coved ceiling with indirect lighting, enhanced by stunning oak plank floors and mahogany decorative inlay, coupled with soaring ceiling heights creates a majestic entertaining space. Illustrious cabinet-maker, Christopher Peacock created the gloss black and honey oak cabinetry of the 25'6" kitchen. The floor is a custom mosaic in mixed marbles and honey onyx with slabs of quartzite and quartz counters. All appliances, Sub-Zero, Viking, Miele, Wolf and Jenn Air were chosen for their pre-eminence in their categories. The adjoining informal dining room and den is fitted with custom cabinets and an additional built-in Sub-Zero refrigerator/ freezer and a 30" wine fridge. Down the ample hallway, there are four spacious bedrooms with en suite marble baths and top of the line custom fixtures and an additional powder room. An adjoining area contains the laundry room with two Miele washers and two Miele dryers, storage and a sink. Smart technology pervades the home with a sophisticated Crestron system that controls, lights, shades, cameras, music, temperature and is accessible remotely. Built in 1908 by William Astor, The Apthorp is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and is one of Manhattan's most famous and coveted residences. Among the many desirable features are 24-hour gate attendants, doormen, handy men, on site property manager and garage. A suite of amenities designed by the AD100 Designer, Stephen Sills, includes a 6,500 square foot fitness center with sauna, children's playroom, party room, bicycle storage, a beautifully landscaped courtyard garden and drive way.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 West End Avenue have any available units?
390 West End Avenue has a unit available for $45,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 390 West End Avenue have?
Some of 390 West End Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 390 West End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
390 West End Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 West End Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 390 West End Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 390 West End Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 390 West End Avenue does offer parking.
Does 390 West End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 390 West End Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 West End Avenue have a pool?
No, 390 West End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 390 West End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 390 West End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 390 West End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 390 West End Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 390 West End Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity