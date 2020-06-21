Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking bike storage garage lobby

Renovated with Rare Hudson River View: Here is your chance to rent with option to buy a lovely large 1 Bedroom, 1 bath home with nearly 800 square foot space on the upper west side, located at 390 Riverside Drive at the corner of West 111th Street and Riverside Drive. This large 1 bedroom boasts high ceilings, a gorgeous large windowed renovated kitchen with dining area, a huge living room with large windows, terrific closet storage space, and double-exposure bedroom. The eat-in kitchen has a built-in banquette and under-storage with terrific flexibility for many uses. The enormous living room makes this a perfect home for comfort and entertainment. The Eastern exposure to the sun floods the apartment with sunlight with lovely views of the city. This is an impeccably well-kept and well-run Morningside Heights full-service cooperative building with a full-time attended lobby doorman, live-in super, gym, additional laundry room, bike storage, winter a/c storage, and majestic roof views.