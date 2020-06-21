All apartments in New York
Find more places like 390 Riverside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
390 Riverside Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:25 AM

390 Riverside Drive

390 Riverside Drive · (516) 354-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Morningside Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

390 Riverside Drive, New York, NY 10025
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 12AC · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
lobby
Renovated with Rare Hudson River View: Here is your chance to rent with option to buy a lovely large 1 Bedroom, 1 bath home with nearly 800 square foot space on the upper west side, located at 390 Riverside Drive at the corner of West 111th Street and Riverside Drive. This large 1 bedroom boasts high ceilings, a gorgeous large windowed renovated kitchen with dining area, a huge living room with large windows, terrific closet storage space, and double-exposure bedroom. The eat-in kitchen has a built-in banquette and under-storage with terrific flexibility for many uses. The enormous living room makes this a perfect home for comfort and entertainment. The Eastern exposure to the sun floods the apartment with sunlight with lovely views of the city. This is an impeccably well-kept and well-run Morningside Heights full-service cooperative building with a full-time attended lobby doorman, live-in super, gym, additional laundry room, bike storage, winter a/c storage, and majestic roof views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 Riverside Drive have any available units?
390 Riverside Drive has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 390 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 390 Riverside Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 390 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
390 Riverside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 390 Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 390 Riverside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 390 Riverside Drive does offer parking.
Does 390 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 390 Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 390 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 390 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 390 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 390 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 390 Riverside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 390 Riverside Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity