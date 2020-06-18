Amenities

An extraordinary 25-foot wide, 4-bedroom, 4-bath townhouse with over 4,300 square feet of sprawling living space and a glorious 25 23-foot wide garden off of the living room in the heart of the coveted West Village.



This beautifully detailed home features Brazilian walnut flooring, a 48-inch Viking range with double ovens, a plumbed Miele Coffee system, Sub-Zero refrigerator, 27-inch Sub-Zero wine refrigerator, Miele dishwasher, Miele washer/dryer, a fully integrated home automation system from Control 4, as well as Lutron solar and blackout shades in the home.



385 West 12th Street brings together the most coveted and rare of downtown residential living experiences.



A boutique, full-service condominium building with 12 exclusive and exquisitely designed residences.



A tree-lined and historic cobblestone street in the heart of the West Village.



Contemporary architecture respectful of its iconic location.



Thoughtful and expertly executed amenities and services truly distinguish 385 West 12th.



A 24-hour doorman/concierge, millwork club locker in the lobby, cellar storage room, and bike storage.



A recently renovated and gorgeously landscaped rooftop amenity space features a 50-foot swimming pool, hot tub, outdoor shower, two gas grilles, dining and seating areas, as well as direct views of the Hudson River, the West Village, and north to the Empire State Building.



Discreet luxury, sizable space in a building with intimate scale, a remarkable address in one of New York's most sought-after neighborhoods.