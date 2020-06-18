All apartments in New York
Find more places like 385 West 12th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
385 West 12th Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:45 AM

385 West 12th Street

385 West 12th Street · (646) 732-8162
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
West Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

385 West 12th Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$33,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
lobby
An extraordinary 25-foot wide, 4-bedroom, 4-bath townhouse with over 4,300 square feet of sprawling living space and a glorious 25 23-foot wide garden off of the living room in the heart of the coveted West Village.

This beautifully detailed home features Brazilian walnut flooring, a 48-inch Viking range with double ovens, a plumbed Miele Coffee system, Sub-Zero refrigerator, 27-inch Sub-Zero wine refrigerator, Miele dishwasher, Miele washer/dryer, a fully integrated home automation system from Control 4, as well as Lutron solar and blackout shades in the home.

385 West 12th Street brings together the most coveted and rare of downtown residential living experiences.

A boutique, full-service condominium building with 12 exclusive and exquisitely designed residences.

A tree-lined and historic cobblestone street in the heart of the West Village.

Contemporary architecture respectful of its iconic location.

Thoughtful and expertly executed amenities and services truly distinguish 385 West 12th.

A 24-hour doorman/concierge, millwork club locker in the lobby, cellar storage room, and bike storage.

A recently renovated and gorgeously landscaped rooftop amenity space features a 50-foot swimming pool, hot tub, outdoor shower, two gas grilles, dining and seating areas, as well as direct views of the Hudson River, the West Village, and north to the Empire State Building.

Discreet luxury, sizable space in a building with intimate scale, a remarkable address in one of New York's most sought-after neighborhoods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 385 West 12th Street have any available units?
385 West 12th Street has a unit available for $33,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 385 West 12th Street have?
Some of 385 West 12th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 385 West 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
385 West 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 385 West 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 385 West 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 385 West 12th Street offer parking?
No, 385 West 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 385 West 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 385 West 12th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 385 West 12th Street have a pool?
Yes, 385 West 12th Street has a pool.
Does 385 West 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 385 West 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 385 West 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 385 West 12th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 385 West 12th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity