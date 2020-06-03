38 Macdougal Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated range refrigerator

Macdougal/Prince Street



Video and Virtual Tour available.



Available ASAP



Bright and cheery Soho 1 Bedroom. Enjoy lots of light, pretty views, high ceilings, spotless and clean renovations, roomy living room, small bedroom with sunny window overlooking greenery



2 large custom built closets with overhead storage, small kitchenette with half fridge, electric stove and large dining area to add on to the kitchen or have a home office.



Excellent Soho location just south of West Village, and nearby Spring, Houston, West 4th St station, Washington Square Park, shopping and dining for every budget. Walking distance to NYU. Pets are case by case. Qualified applicants and students with qualified NY State Guarantors are welcome