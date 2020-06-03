All apartments in New York
38 Macdougal Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:18 PM

38 Macdougal Street

38 Macdougal Street · (212) 877-0436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

38 Macdougal Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2C · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Macdougal/Prince Street

Video and Virtual Tour available.

Available ASAP

Bright and cheery Soho 1 Bedroom. Enjoy lots of light, pretty views, high ceilings, spotless and clean renovations, roomy living room, small bedroom with sunny window overlooking greenery

2 large custom built closets with overhead storage, small kitchenette with half fridge, electric stove and large dining area to add on to the kitchen or have a home office.

Excellent Soho location just south of West Village, and nearby Spring, Houston, West 4th St station, Washington Square Park, shopping and dining for every budget. Walking distance to NYU. Pets are case by case. Qualified applicants and students with qualified NY State Guarantors are welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Macdougal Street have any available units?
38 Macdougal Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 Macdougal Street have?
Some of 38 Macdougal Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Macdougal Street currently offering any rent specials?
38 Macdougal Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Macdougal Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 38 Macdougal Street is pet friendly.
Does 38 Macdougal Street offer parking?
No, 38 Macdougal Street does not offer parking.
Does 38 Macdougal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Macdougal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Macdougal Street have a pool?
No, 38 Macdougal Street does not have a pool.
Does 38 Macdougal Street have accessible units?
No, 38 Macdougal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Macdougal Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Macdougal Street does not have units with dishwashers.
