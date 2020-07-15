All apartments in New York
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:54 AM

372 West 11th Street

372 West 11th Street · (212) 937-7011
Location

372 West 11th Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$30,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
media room
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Exquisite DesignA perfect combination of exquisite design, high style and supreme quality united with an outstanding location, this exceptional West Village townhouse truly defines luxury living. Artfully conceived, this extraordinary residence blends modern, open loft-style living while meeting all the traditional needs of daily life. Designed by one of Manhattans leading architects, the concept melds chic and elegant design elements with great detail towards comfort and convenience for the homeowner.Superb Light and ScaleThe original building dates back to the 19th century and while the house has been completely redesigned from the ground up, the new facade is consistent with the period from which it first was built and the neighborhoods charming architecture. The scale of the townhouse is showcased by its 20-foot width, 3,200 interior square feet (plus 650 square foot basement), high ceilings and fantastic outdoor space including a landscaped garden and an exceptional roof garden oasis that provides views of the Hudson River and spectacular sunsets. Superb natural light floods each floor through top quality floor-to-ceiling Optima steel industrial windows and doors. Modern Layout with Traditional ComfortsThe layout includes four spacious bedrooms and four full marble baths comprising the two top floors of the house. The first and second floor make up the formal entertaining expanse with an open chefs kitchen and den, living room, dining room and powder room plus a renovated basement with extra storage and laundry. The second story (or the main formal floor) presents a fabulous living room, dining room and sitting area that are presented in an open loft-style design further enhanced by a custom wood-burning fireplace, a ceiling height that reaches 12 feet and outstanding natural light. The stunning chefs kitchen offers a beautiful garden backdrop for a bright and airy space to cook or entertain. Fully equipped with top-of-the-line professional appliances including Wolf, Miele and Sub-Zero, the sleek design also incorporates Calacatta marble surfaces and beautiful natural wood cabinetry.Spectacular West Village SettingSituated in one of the most unique and special settings in the City, this exceptional townhouse across the street from the Hudson River pathways and green spaces with all of its beauty and recreation. The location is also surrounded by charming architecture, historic landmarks, fabulous dining and shopping and cherished art, theater and cultural institutions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 372 West 11th Street have any available units?
372 West 11th Street has a unit available for $30,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 372 West 11th Street have?
Some of 372 West 11th Street's amenities include recently renovated, fireplace, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 372 West 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
372 West 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 372 West 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 372 West 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 372 West 11th Street offer parking?
No, 372 West 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 372 West 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 372 West 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 372 West 11th Street have a pool?
No, 372 West 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 372 West 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 372 West 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 372 West 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 372 West 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
