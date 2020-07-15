372 West 11th Street

Amenities

recently renovated fireplace media room extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Exquisite DesignA perfect combination of exquisite design, high style and supreme quality united with an outstanding location, this exceptional West Village townhouse truly defines luxury living. Artfully conceived, this extraordinary residence blends modern, open loft-style living while meeting all the traditional needs of daily life. Designed by one of Manhattans leading architects, the concept melds chic and elegant design elements with great detail towards comfort and convenience for the homeowner.Superb Light and ScaleThe original building dates back to the 19th century and while the house has been completely redesigned from the ground up, the new facade is consistent with the period from which it first was built and the neighborhoods charming architecture. The scale of the townhouse is showcased by its 20-foot width, 3,200 interior square feet (plus 650 square foot basement), high ceilings and fantastic outdoor space including a landscaped garden and an exceptional roof garden oasis that provides views of the Hudson River and spectacular sunsets. Superb natural light floods each floor through top quality floor-to-ceiling Optima steel industrial windows and doors. Modern Layout with Traditional ComfortsThe layout includes four spacious bedrooms and four full marble baths comprising the two top floors of the house. The first and second floor make up the formal entertaining expanse with an open chefs kitchen and den, living room, dining room and powder room plus a renovated basement with extra storage and laundry. The second story (or the main formal floor) presents a fabulous living room, dining room and sitting area that are presented in an open loft-style design further enhanced by a custom wood-burning fireplace, a ceiling height that reaches 12 feet and outstanding natural light. The stunning chefs kitchen offers a beautiful garden backdrop for a bright and airy space to cook or entertain. Fully equipped with top-of-the-line professional appliances including Wolf, Miele and Sub-Zero, the sleek design also incorporates Calacatta marble surfaces and beautiful natural wood cabinetry.Spectacular West Village SettingSituated in one of the most unique and special settings in the City, this exceptional townhouse across the street from the Hudson River pathways and green spaces with all of its beauty and recreation. The location is also surrounded by charming architecture, historic landmarks, fabulous dining and shopping and cherished art, theater and cultural institutions.