One bedroom apartment located in the beautiful and very centered Nolita/Soho area. This is a quite and very pretty apartment great for or a couple, the convenience of living two blocks away from main line subway stations N,R,6,B,D,J. The Broadway shopping district, the colorful fruits and vegetable markets of Chinatown, the picturesque Little Italy and the surrounded of the best bar, clubs, restaurants and cafes of Manhattan. The bedroom had a Queen bed, perfectly equipped kitchenette.