Amenities

doorman

Unit Amenities Property Amenities doorman

Murray Hill medical office now available for sublease at 370 Lexington Avenue at the corner of East 41st Street. This suite is in move-in ready condition and located on the 6th floor of a Class A commercial office building. Possession to be arranged.This space is 2,193 rentable square feet and is currently set up as a physical therapy center. In addition to the waiting room and reception office, there is a large open layout for the physical therapy area, plus 3 treatment rooms, a restroom, and 6 large windows.370 Lexington Avenue is steps away from Grand Central Terminal making it easily accessible by all public transportation and is within close proximity to several top medical facilities in New York including Bellevue Hospital, NYU Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, The Manhattan Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital, The Hospital for Special Surgery, NY Presbyterian /Weill Cornell Hospitals, and Rockefeller University Hospital.