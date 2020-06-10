All apartments in New York
Find more places like 370 Lexington Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
370 Lexington Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

370 Lexington Avenue

370 Lexington Avenue · (212) 836-1075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Midtown East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

370 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

doorman
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
doorman
Murray Hill medical office now available for sublease at 370 Lexington Avenue at the corner of East 41st Street. This suite is in move-in ready condition and located on the 6th floor of a Class A commercial office building. Possession to be arranged.This space is 2,193 rentable square feet and is currently set up as a physical therapy center. In addition to the waiting room and reception office, there is a large open layout for the physical therapy area, plus 3 treatment rooms, a restroom, and 6 large windows.370 Lexington Avenue is steps away from Grand Central Terminal making it easily accessible by all public transportation and is within close proximity to several top medical facilities in New York including Bellevue Hospital, NYU Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, The Manhattan Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital, The Hospital for Special Surgery, NY Presbyterian /Weill Cornell Hospitals, and Rockefeller University Hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
370 Lexington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 370 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
370 Lexington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 370 Lexington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 370 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
No, 370 Lexington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 370 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 370 Lexington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 370 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 370 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 370 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 370 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 370 Lexington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 370 Lexington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 370 Lexington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 370 Lexington Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity