370 Columbus Ave

Amenities
370 Columbus Avenue sits in arguably the epicenter of Manhattans Upper West Side. Central Park and the American Museum of Natural History to the east, the Lincoln Center to the south, Riverside Park and the Hudson River to the west, and Columbia University to the north, with a diverse range of beautifully designed buildings, award-winning restaurants, nightlife, performing arts centers, and a countless number of other attractions nestled in between.
Apartment Features:
-Bedroom fits a queen
-Kitchen with black marble countertops
-Washer/dryer in unit
-Dishwasher
-Marble bathroom
-Sunny facing east with museum views
Building Features:
Well maintained elevator building
Laundry in building
Prime Upper Westside location
Live in super
Amazon package system in lobby
1 block from the B,C,1, M79 Crosstown Bus