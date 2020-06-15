370 Columbus Ave

Amenities

370 Columbus Avenue sits in arguably the epicenter of Manhattans Upper West Side. Central Park and the American Museum of Natural History to the east, the Lincoln Center to the south, Riverside Park and the Hudson River to the west, and Columbia University to the north, with a diverse range of beautifully designed buildings, award-winning restaurants, nightlife, performing arts centers, and a countless number of other attractions nestled in between.



Apartment Features:



-Bedroom fits a queen

-Kitchen with black marble countertops

-Washer/dryer in unit

-Dishwasher

-Marble bathroom

-Sunny facing east with museum views



Building Features:



Well maintained elevator building

Laundry in building

Prime Upper Westside location

Live in super

Amazon package system in lobby

1 block from the B,C,1, M79 Crosstown Bus