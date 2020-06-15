All apartments in New York
370 Columbus Ave
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

370 Columbus Ave

370 Columbus Avenue · (646) 255-5422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

370 Columbus Avenue, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3L · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
elevator
lobby
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
lobby
370 Columbus Avenue sits in arguably the epicenter of Manhattans Upper West Side. Central Park and the American Museum of Natural History to the east, the Lincoln Center to the south, Riverside Park and the Hudson River to the west, and Columbia University to the north, with a diverse range of beautifully designed buildings, award-winning restaurants, nightlife, performing arts centers, and a countless number of other attractions nestled in between.

Apartment Features:

-Bedroom fits a queen
-Kitchen with black marble countertops
-Washer/dryer in unit
-Dishwasher
-Marble bathroom
-Sunny facing east with museum views

Building Features:

Well maintained elevator building
Laundry in building
Prime Upper Westside location
Live in super
Amazon package system in lobby
1 block from the B,C,1, M79 Crosstown Bus

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 Columbus Ave have any available units?
370 Columbus Ave has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 370 Columbus Ave have?
Some of 370 Columbus Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 370 Columbus Ave currently offering any rent specials?
370 Columbus Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 Columbus Ave pet-friendly?
No, 370 Columbus Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 370 Columbus Ave offer parking?
No, 370 Columbus Ave does not offer parking.
Does 370 Columbus Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 370 Columbus Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 Columbus Ave have a pool?
No, 370 Columbus Ave does not have a pool.
Does 370 Columbus Ave have accessible units?
No, 370 Columbus Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 370 Columbus Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 370 Columbus Ave has units with dishwashers.
