37 Warren Street

Warren Lofts is the rebirth of a historic 1931 Tribeca loft building, a prominent Art Deco icon. This large 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath home has 11-foot ceilings and wide plank hardwood floors throughout. This home includes a windowed kitchen, with custom millwork and European appliances. The master suite is a separate wing with his and her oversized closets and the master bath includes Calcutta marble, double sinks placed in teak cabinetry. The centerpiece of the master bath is the freestanding cast iron soaking tub plus a separate shower. The flexibility of this floor plan, as well as the double exposure, makes this unit is very desirable. Amenities include doorman service, fitness room, rooftop terrace, children's playroom, bicycle storage, and private storage.