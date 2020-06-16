All apartments in New York
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:35 AM

37 Warren Street

37 Warren Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

37 Warren Street, New York, NY 10007
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-C · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
doorman
bike storage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
bike storage
Warren Lofts is the rebirth of a historic 1931 Tribeca loft building, a prominent Art Deco icon. This large 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath home has 11-foot ceilings and wide plank hardwood floors throughout. This home includes a windowed kitchen, with custom millwork and European appliances. The master suite is a separate wing with his and her oversized closets and the master bath includes Calcutta marble, double sinks placed in teak cabinetry. The centerpiece of the master bath is the freestanding cast iron soaking tub plus a separate shower. The flexibility of this floor plan, as well as the double exposure, makes this unit is very desirable. Amenities include doorman service, fitness room, rooftop terrace, children's playroom, bicycle storage, and private storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Warren Street have any available units?
37 Warren Street has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 37 Warren Street have?
Some of 37 Warren Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Warren Street currently offering any rent specials?
37 Warren Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Warren Street pet-friendly?
No, 37 Warren Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 37 Warren Street offer parking?
No, 37 Warren Street does not offer parking.
Does 37 Warren Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Warren Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Warren Street have a pool?
No, 37 Warren Street does not have a pool.
Does 37 Warren Street have accessible units?
No, 37 Warren Street does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Warren Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Warren Street does not have units with dishwashers.
