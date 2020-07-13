37 Wall Street

Amenities

Welcome to this incredibly spacious Luxury Studio situated in the heart of the Financial District.Sun-flooded with several over sized picture windows, 12 foot ceilings, beautifully restored oak floors, Juliet balcony in the living room, open chef's kitchen including top-of-the line appliances with a granite dining bar, a designer bathroom, washer and dryer, built-in wall AC/heat, and closets.This sprawling apartment really has it all and is located only one short flight up in a beautifully maintained building. This apartment is minutes from the best FiDi dining, shopping, World Trade Center, Battery Park, and subway as well as bus transportation. It doesn't get much better than this.Long term leases preferred (2 year) and live/work, shares and pets permitted on a case-by-case basis.WILL NOT LAST!!!***NO FEE***EMAIL TODAY WHILE THIS LASTS. lsr263060