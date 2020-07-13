All apartments in New York
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

37 Wall Street

37 Wall Street · (702) 824-4514
Location

37 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005
Financial District

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
Welcome to this incredibly spacious Luxury Studio situated in the heart of the Financial District.Sun-flooded with several over sized picture windows, 12 foot ceilings, beautifully restored oak floors, Juliet balcony in the living room, open chef's kitchen including top-of-the line appliances with a granite dining bar, a designer bathroom, washer and dryer, built-in wall AC/heat, and closets.This sprawling apartment really has it all and is located only one short flight up in a beautifully maintained building. This apartment is minutes from the best FiDi dining, shopping, World Trade Center, Battery Park, and subway as well as bus transportation. It doesn't get much better than this.Long term leases preferred (2 year) and live/work, shares and pets permitted on a case-by-case basis.WILL NOT LAST!!!***NO FEE***EMAIL TODAY WHILE THIS LASTS. lsr263060

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Wall Street have any available units?
37 Wall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 37 Wall Street have?
Some of 37 Wall Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Wall Street currently offering any rent specials?
37 Wall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Wall Street pet-friendly?
No, 37 Wall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 37 Wall Street offer parking?
No, 37 Wall Street does not offer parking.
Does 37 Wall Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37 Wall Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Wall Street have a pool?
No, 37 Wall Street does not have a pool.
Does 37 Wall Street have accessible units?
No, 37 Wall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Wall Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Wall Street does not have units with dishwashers.
