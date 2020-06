Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Unique spacious and real 5 bedrooms 2 bath. This apartment has an open kitchen with plenty of natural light throughout and great closet space. High ceilings, hardwood floors. 2 entrances. Located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Lower Manhattan you are close to: Soho / Nolita / Little Italy/ Lower East side. Nearby major subway lines: N/Q/R/W,J/Z/,6/B/D. Nearby city's finest restaurant, shops, parks and so much more.