Last updated July 19 2020 at 3:05 AM

362 Saint Nicholas Avenue

362 Saint Nicholas Avenue · (646) 723-3059
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
New York
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Luxury Places
Apartments with Gym
Location

362 Saint Nicholas Avenue, New York, NY 10027
Manhattanville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6A · Avail. now

$3,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
bike storage
Unfurnished two bedroom, 1.5 bath home, located on the 6th floor in the Central Harlem boutique condo building.

The kitchen features sapphire blue granite counter top, neutral stone back splash, GE Profile stainless steel appliances + LG refrigeration with bottom freezer drawer.

Plenty of storage with two built-in + linen closet and extra corner closet in the bedroom. There's a washer/dryer in the unit.

HVAC units in all rooms. All UTILITIES are Included! (Electric, gas, water)

Amenities include video intercom, resident super, fitness center, bike rack and common backyard.

Option for multi year renewal.
CYOF

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 362 Saint Nicholas Avenue have any available units?
362 Saint Nicholas Avenue has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 362 Saint Nicholas Avenue have?
Some of 362 Saint Nicholas Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 362 Saint Nicholas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
362 Saint Nicholas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 362 Saint Nicholas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 362 Saint Nicholas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 362 Saint Nicholas Avenue offer parking?
No, 362 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 362 Saint Nicholas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 362 Saint Nicholas Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 362 Saint Nicholas Avenue have a pool?
No, 362 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 362 Saint Nicholas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 362 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 362 Saint Nicholas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 362 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
