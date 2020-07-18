362 Saint Nicholas Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities gym bike storage

Unfurnished two bedroom, 1.5 bath home, located on the 6th floor in the Central Harlem boutique condo building.



The kitchen features sapphire blue granite counter top, neutral stone back splash, GE Profile stainless steel appliances + LG refrigeration with bottom freezer drawer.



Plenty of storage with two built-in + linen closet and extra corner closet in the bedroom. There's a washer/dryer in the unit.



HVAC units in all rooms. All UTILITIES are Included! (Electric, gas, water)



Amenities include video intercom, resident super, fitness center, bike rack and common backyard.



Option for multi year renewal.

