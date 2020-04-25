All apartments in New York
350 West 21st Street

Location

350 West 21st Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NO FEE - W\D in unit ! Wonderful Chelsea 3 bedroom with large private garden and private entrance on quiet, tree lined street. This beautifully renovated unit features central air conditioning, hardwood floors, washer & dryer, 2 marble bathrooms, walk-in closet, granite kitchen with dishwasher. Available for immediate occupancy. Located in great Chelsea neighborhood near Chelsea Market, great shopping, nightlife, restaurants and Highline Park. Call Krystina for a showing anytime, 314-713-6835 Gross rent for this unit is $7,495. Landlord is offering one month free on a 13 month lease, amortized over the lease term. The listed rent reflects this concession. Incentives for alternate lease terms will differ.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 West 21st Street have any available units?
350 West 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 West 21st Street have?
Some of 350 West 21st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 West 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
350 West 21st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 West 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 350 West 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 350 West 21st Street offer parking?
No, 350 West 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 350 West 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 West 21st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 West 21st Street have a pool?
No, 350 West 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 350 West 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 350 West 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 350 West 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 West 21st Street has units with dishwashers.
