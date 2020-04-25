350 West 21st Street

Amenities

NO FEE - W\D in unit ! Wonderful Chelsea 3 bedroom with large private garden and private entrance on quiet, tree lined street. This beautifully renovated unit features central air conditioning, hardwood floors, washer & dryer, 2 marble bathrooms, walk-in closet, granite kitchen with dishwasher. Available for immediate occupancy. Located in great Chelsea neighborhood near Chelsea Market, great shopping, nightlife, restaurants and Highline Park. Call Krystina for a showing anytime, 314-713-6835 Gross rent for this unit is $7,495. Landlord is offering one month free on a 13 month lease, amortized over the lease term. The listed rent reflects this concession. Incentives for alternate lease terms will differ.