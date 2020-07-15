350 East 89th Street

Amenities

Huge Renovated Two Bedroom Apartment in the heart of the UES. Apartment features a separate kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, a tons of cabinets, large living room, XL windows, high ceilings, and amazing closet space. Located in the desirable Upper East Side of Manhattan nearby fine restaurants, Whole Foods, Fairway, Q/4/5/6 Train, shopping & public transportation. Listed price reflects the net effective rent with 1 month free. To schedule a viewing or to view any other apartments on this website call, email, or text anytime.