350 East 89th Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

350 East 89th Street

350 East 89th Street · (516) 662-9941
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

350 East 89th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-A · Avail. now

$2,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*NO FEE * Video Tour Available Upon Request *

Huge Renovated Two Bedroom Apartment in the heart of the UES. Apartment features a separate kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, a tons of cabinets, large living room, XL windows, high ceilings, and amazing closet space. Located in the desirable Upper East Side of Manhattan nearby fine restaurants, Whole Foods, Fairway, Q/4/5/6 Train, shopping & public transportation. Listed price reflects the net effective rent with 1 month free. To schedule a viewing or to view any other apartments on this website call, email, or text anytime.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 East 89th Street have any available units?
350 East 89th Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 350 East 89th Street currently offering any rent specials?
350 East 89th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 East 89th Street pet-friendly?
No, 350 East 89th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 350 East 89th Street offer parking?
No, 350 East 89th Street does not offer parking.
Does 350 East 89th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 East 89th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 East 89th Street have a pool?
No, 350 East 89th Street does not have a pool.
Does 350 East 89th Street have accessible units?
No, 350 East 89th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 350 East 89th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 East 89th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 350 East 89th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 350 East 89th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
