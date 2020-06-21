350 East 82nd Street

Amenities

Oversized Bright Alcove Studio with Brand New Washer/Dryer In-Unit in a Full Service Condo Building on The Upper East Side! Please Note, One Year Leases Are Accepted, But No Fee is on a Two Year Lease Only. Cable and Internet will be a flat fee of $65 per month.The Apartment Features OverSized South Facing Windows, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Custom Cabinets, Breakfast Bar, Hardwood Floors, and More... This Apartment Also Has Tons of Closet Space and Abundant Light. The Wellington Features a 24-hour Doorman and Concierge, A Year Round Swimming Pool, Spa Facilities, Steam Room, Sauna, State-of-the-Art Fitness Center, Playroom, Residents Lounge, and a Roof Deck. Residents Also Have Access to Onsite Parking.The Building is Conveniently Located near the Q line and 4, 5, 6 lines, as Well as Other Forms of Transportation.It's also Near Tons of Shops and Restaurants. No Pets Allowed for Renters.