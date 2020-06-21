All apartments in New York
Find more places like 350 East 82nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
350 East 82nd Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

350 East 82nd Street

350 E 82nd St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

350 E 82nd St, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
Oversized Bright Alcove Studio with Brand New Washer/Dryer In-Unit in a Full Service Condo Building on The Upper East Side! Please Note, One Year Leases Are Accepted, But No Fee is on a Two Year Lease Only. Cable and Internet will be a flat fee of $65 per month.The Apartment Features OverSized South Facing Windows, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Custom Cabinets, Breakfast Bar, Hardwood Floors, and More... This Apartment Also Has Tons of Closet Space and Abundant Light. The Wellington Features a 24-hour Doorman and Concierge, A Year Round Swimming Pool, Spa Facilities, Steam Room, Sauna, State-of-the-Art Fitness Center, Playroom, Residents Lounge, and a Roof Deck. Residents Also Have Access to Onsite Parking.The Building is Conveniently Located near the Q line and 4, 5, 6 lines, as Well as Other Forms of Transportation.It's also Near Tons of Shops and Restaurants. No Pets Allowed for Renters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 East 82nd Street have any available units?
350 East 82nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 East 82nd Street have?
Some of 350 East 82nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 East 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
350 East 82nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 East 82nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 350 East 82nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 350 East 82nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 350 East 82nd Street does offer parking.
Does 350 East 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 East 82nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 East 82nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 350 East 82nd Street has a pool.
Does 350 East 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 350 East 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 350 East 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 East 82nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College