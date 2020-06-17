35 Howard Street

Amenities

Renovated full floor apartment on the top floor of a beautiful walk-up cast iron building occupied by the famous store and office of Opening Ceremony. Enjoy original details such as 13' tin ceilings, impeccably maintained hardwood floors, large industrial windows and a restored large skylight.



This unit is currently configured as a very large one bedroom apartment but with allowance to add temporary walls in order to create additional bedrooms. The great room is 56'5" long, a perfect size for live/work use. A newly renovated open kitchen with stone counter tops and new appliances has been installed. The South facing master bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom with double vanity, radiant heated floors and a thermostat controlled shower-bath combination. The second bath has a large sink, a glass shower and radiant heated floors. There is also a laundry room. Central A/C with multiple zone throughout the apartment.



You may have access to a private roof deck with beautiful South views to the Freedom Tower.



The hallways have been renovated and a new video intercom has been installed. An ideal location in the center of SoHo with the finest creative fashion offices, showrooms and stores. You will have a large choice of restaurants. Close to the subway with access to the 6, J, Q, N, R, A, C, E and 1 Trains.