Home
/
New York, NY
/
35 Howard Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

35 Howard Street

35 Howard Street · (212) 381-2379
Location

35 Howard Street, New York, NY 10013
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$8,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Renovated full floor apartment on the top floor of a beautiful walk-up cast iron building occupied by the famous store and office of Opening Ceremony. Enjoy original details such as 13' tin ceilings, impeccably maintained hardwood floors, large industrial windows and a restored large skylight.

This unit is currently configured as a very large one bedroom apartment but with allowance to add temporary walls in order to create additional bedrooms. The great room is 56'5" long, a perfect size for live/work use. A newly renovated open kitchen with stone counter tops and new appliances has been installed. The South facing master bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom with double vanity, radiant heated floors and a thermostat controlled shower-bath combination. The second bath has a large sink, a glass shower and radiant heated floors. There is also a laundry room. Central A/C with multiple zone throughout the apartment.

You may have access to a private roof deck with beautiful South views to the Freedom Tower.

The hallways have been renovated and a new video intercom has been installed. An ideal location in the center of SoHo with the finest creative fashion offices, showrooms and stores. You will have a large choice of restaurants. Close to the subway with access to the 6, J, Q, N, R, A, C, E and 1 Trains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Howard Street have any available units?
35 Howard Street has a unit available for $8,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 35 Howard Street have?
Some of 35 Howard Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Howard Street currently offering any rent specials?
35 Howard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Howard Street pet-friendly?
No, 35 Howard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 35 Howard Street offer parking?
No, 35 Howard Street does not offer parking.
Does 35 Howard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Howard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Howard Street have a pool?
No, 35 Howard Street does not have a pool.
Does 35 Howard Street have accessible units?
No, 35 Howard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Howard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Howard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
