348 West 21st Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:10 AM

348 West 21st Street

348 West 21st Street · (718) 222-0211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

348 West 21st Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1-F · Avail. now

$2,321

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Contact us to:

1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

Beautiful Studio Apartment Now Available + Offering 1 Month Free!

This is a newly renovated studio in a gorgeous, landmark building. Situated on a picturesque tree-lined street, the unit boasts a brand new kitchen, modern bathroom and lots of pre-war charm. The High Line, Chelsea Market, all the nightlife entertainment of West Chelsea, and the A, C, E subway lines are all just a short walk away.

Other features include:
- Stainless steel appliances
- White shaker kitchen cabinets
- Subway tile
- Hardwood floors
- Quartz counters
- Unique exposed brick detail

No Security Deposit- this apartment can be rented deposit free with Rhino.

Truly a must see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character filled home!

-Rent advertised is 1 month free on a 14 month lease.
-Photos are of similar unit.

,Newly Renovated NO FEE Studio in Chelsea - Now Offering 3 Months Free!
This is a brand new, beautifully renovated studio apartment located at 348 W 21st Street-- just steps from the High Line and close to all subway lines and nightlife entertainment. The unit features a stunning kitchen and brand new bathroom.
Other details include:
- Stainless steel appliances
- Dishwasher
- White shaker kitchen cabinets
- Beautifully subway tiled bathroom
- New Walnut bathroom vanity
- Exposed brick / fireplace
Truly a must see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character filled home!

*Images are for illustrative purposes and do not necessarily represent this unit. *Advertised price is net effective for 3 Months free on a 18 month lease.
**No Fee for direct clients only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 West 21st Street have any available units?
348 West 21st Street has a unit available for $2,321 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 348 West 21st Street have?
Some of 348 West 21st Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 348 West 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
348 West 21st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 West 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 348 West 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 348 West 21st Street offer parking?
No, 348 West 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 348 West 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 348 West 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 West 21st Street have a pool?
No, 348 West 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 348 West 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 348 West 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 348 West 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 348 West 21st Street has units with dishwashers.
