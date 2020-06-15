348 West 21st Street

Amenities
Beautiful Studio Apartment Now Available + Offering 1 Month Free!
This is a newly renovated studio in a gorgeous, landmark building. Situated on a picturesque tree-lined street, the unit boasts a brand new kitchen, modern bathroom and lots of pre-war charm. The High Line, Chelsea Market, all the nightlife entertainment of West Chelsea, and the A, C, E subway lines are all just a short walk away.
Other features include:
- Stainless steel appliances
- White shaker kitchen cabinets
- Subway tile
- Hardwood floors
- Quartz counters
- Unique exposed brick detail
No Security Deposit- this apartment can be rented deposit free with Rhino.
Truly a must see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character filled home!
-Rent advertised is 1 month free on a 14 month lease.
-Photos are of similar unit.
,Newly Renovated NO FEE Studio in Chelsea - Now Offering 3 Months Free!
This is a brand new, beautifully renovated studio apartment located at 348 W 21st Street-- just steps from the High Line and close to all subway lines and nightlife entertainment. The unit features a stunning kitchen and brand new bathroom.
Other details include:
- Stainless steel appliances
- Dishwasher
- White shaker kitchen cabinets
- Beautifully subway tiled bathroom
- New Walnut bathroom vanity
- Exposed brick / fireplace
Truly a must see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character filled home!
*Images are for illustrative purposes and do not necessarily represent this unit. *Advertised price is net effective for 3 Months free on a 18 month lease.
**No Fee for direct clients only.