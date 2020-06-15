348 West 21st Street

Amenities

Beautiful Studio Apartment Now Available + Offering 1 Month Free!



This is a newly renovated studio in a gorgeous, landmark building. Situated on a picturesque tree-lined street, the unit boasts a brand new kitchen, modern bathroom and lots of pre-war charm. The High Line, Chelsea Market, all the nightlife entertainment of West Chelsea, and the A, C, E subway lines are all just a short walk away.



Other features include:

- Stainless steel appliances

- White shaker kitchen cabinets

- Subway tile

- Hardwood floors

- Quartz counters

- Unique exposed brick detail



No Security Deposit- this apartment can be rented deposit free with Rhino.



Truly a must see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character filled home!



-Rent advertised is 1 month free on a 14 month lease.

-Photos are of similar unit.



,Newly Renovated NO FEE Studio in Chelsea - Now Offering 3 Months Free!

This is a brand new, beautifully renovated studio apartment located at 348 W 21st Street-- just steps from the High Line and close to all subway lines and nightlife entertainment. The unit features a stunning kitchen and brand new bathroom.

Other details include:

- Stainless steel appliances

- Dishwasher

- White shaker kitchen cabinets

- Beautifully subway tiled bathroom

- New Walnut bathroom vanity

- Exposed brick / fireplace

Truly a must see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character filled home!



*Images are for illustrative purposes and do not necessarily represent this unit. *Advertised price is net effective for 3 Months free on a 18 month lease.

**No Fee for direct clients only.