347 West 57th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse doorman elevator gym on-site laundry bike storage internet access lobby sauna valet service

This spacious corner apartment offers plenty of sunlight featuring exposures from the north, south, and east. Enjoy your morning coffee and evening cocktails from your private balcony off the living room overlooking western city views. The renovated, windowed kitchen has granite countertops and Jen-nair stainless steel appliances.The split bedroom layout allows complete privacy. Both bedrooms are well proportioned with outfitted closets. Live in the most vibrant neighborhood in Manhattan, one block away from Central Park,Columbus Circle, Time Warner Center and the new Nordstrom's. World class restaurants and shopping are at your doorstep.All major transportation is at your corner.The Colonnade condominium is a full service, luxury doorman building. There are laundry facilities located on each floor, and a newly renovated gym with men's and women's locker rooms, each equipped with saunas and showers, newly built second floor playroom, and newly renovated lobby.There is a sky lounge on the 31st floor with a piano. bond1626884