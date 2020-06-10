All apartments in New York
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:12 PM

347 West 57th Street

347 West 57th Street · (917) 865-1006
Location

347 West 57th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
This spacious corner apartment offers plenty of sunlight featuring exposures from the north, south, and east. Enjoy your morning coffee and evening cocktails from your private balcony off the living room overlooking western city views. The renovated, windowed kitchen has granite countertops and Jen-nair stainless steel appliances.The split bedroom layout allows complete privacy. Both bedrooms are well proportioned with outfitted closets. Live in the most vibrant neighborhood in Manhattan, one block away from Central Park,Columbus Circle, Time Warner Center and the new Nordstrom's. World class restaurants and shopping are at your doorstep.All major transportation is at your corner.The Colonnade condominium is a full service, luxury doorman building. There are laundry facilities located on each floor, and a newly renovated gym with men's and women's locker rooms, each equipped with saunas and showers, newly built second floor playroom, and newly renovated lobby.There is a sky lounge on the 31st floor with a piano. bond1626884

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 347 West 57th Street have any available units?
347 West 57th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 347 West 57th Street have?
Some of 347 West 57th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 347 West 57th Street currently offering any rent specials?
347 West 57th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 347 West 57th Street pet-friendly?
No, 347 West 57th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 347 West 57th Street offer parking?
No, 347 West 57th Street does not offer parking.
Does 347 West 57th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 347 West 57th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 347 West 57th Street have a pool?
No, 347 West 57th Street does not have a pool.
Does 347 West 57th Street have accessible units?
No, 347 West 57th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 347 West 57th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 347 West 57th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
