Last updated June 11 2020 at 10:41 AM

345 West 85th Street

345 West 85th Street · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

345 West 85th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 42 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
West 85th Street, off West End Avenue. ELEVATOR building. BRIGHT 4th floor apartment facing south overlooking tree-lined 85th Street . Spacious living room. Kitchen is set off the living room and features full-size appliances (but no dishwasher). Apartment has oversized windows in both living room and in the KING-size bedroom. Also enjoy 2 LARGE double-door closets, high ceilings and hardwood floors and roomy tiled bathroom. I also have another bright apartment in this building with the bathroom en suite. For Requirements and Video for Virtual Showing, PLEASE EMAIL. Please DO NOT TEXT, DO NOT CALL. Ready for June start. Nearest laundry is within one block.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 West 85th Street have any available units?
345 West 85th Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 345 West 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
345 West 85th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 West 85th Street pet-friendly?
No, 345 West 85th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 345 West 85th Street offer parking?
No, 345 West 85th Street does not offer parking.
Does 345 West 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 West 85th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 West 85th Street have a pool?
No, 345 West 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 345 West 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 345 West 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 345 West 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 West 85th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 345 West 85th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 345 West 85th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
