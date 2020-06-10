345 West 85th Street

Amenities

West 85th Street, off West End Avenue. ELEVATOR building. BRIGHT 4th floor apartment facing south overlooking tree-lined 85th Street . Spacious living room. Kitchen is set off the living room and features full-size appliances (but no dishwasher). Apartment has oversized windows in both living room and in the KING-size bedroom. Also enjoy 2 LARGE double-door closets, high ceilings and hardwood floors and roomy tiled bathroom. I also have another bright apartment in this building with the bathroom en suite. For Requirements and Video for Virtual Showing, PLEASE EMAIL. Please DO NOT TEXT, DO NOT CALL. Ready for June start. Nearest laundry is within one block.